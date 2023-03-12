Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.