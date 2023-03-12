Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,680,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.7 %

HBI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

