HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

