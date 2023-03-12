Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,745,000 after buying an additional 3,150,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR opened at $18.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

