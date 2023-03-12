Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 11.1 %

HTGC opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

