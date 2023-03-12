Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $44,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also

