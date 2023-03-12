Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.