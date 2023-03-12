Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $287,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $87.78 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

