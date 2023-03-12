Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.59 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

