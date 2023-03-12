Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Installed Building Products worth $314,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,634,536.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,634,536.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,826 shares of company stock worth $13,478,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $109.29 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.