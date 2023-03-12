Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 71.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,464.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.5 %

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,826 shares of company stock worth $13,478,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

