Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of IART opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

