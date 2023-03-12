iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

