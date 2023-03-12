iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after purchasing an additional 871,057 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

IGIB opened at $50.05 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

