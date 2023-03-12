iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $46,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

