Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $372,269.10 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

JAZZ stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

