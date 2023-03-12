Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $372,269.10 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

