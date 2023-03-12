J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of J&J Snack Foods worth $304,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

JJSF stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

