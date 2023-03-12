Jonathan Lin Sells 689 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.05 and a 200-day moving average of $652.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

