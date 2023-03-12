Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $47,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $317,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.