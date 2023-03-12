Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s by 35.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 513,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

