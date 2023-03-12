Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

