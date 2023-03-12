Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,859.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,766,438 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,093,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,615,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,215,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.