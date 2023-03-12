Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,083 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

