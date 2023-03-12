Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Leslie’s worth $285,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,196,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $12.06 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.