Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,485.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,925.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,413.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.