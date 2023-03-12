Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $72.36 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.