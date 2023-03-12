Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 19,445 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,504,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $225.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.78 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

