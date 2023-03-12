Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after buying an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 147.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,237,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 737,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.66 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

