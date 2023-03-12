MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 16.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 225,547 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

