Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.