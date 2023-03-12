MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,168.04 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $966.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

