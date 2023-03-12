MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

