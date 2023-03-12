MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,141,000. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,458,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.