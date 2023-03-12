MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $47,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

