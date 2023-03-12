MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

