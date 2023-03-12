Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

