Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 118.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

