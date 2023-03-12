Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 328,407 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 364,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 54,496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,064 shares of company stock worth $2,071,271 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

