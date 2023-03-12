ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

