OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 250,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.