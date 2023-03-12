Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 268,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $86.11 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

