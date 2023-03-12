Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $284,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.