Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $297,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

