Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814,459 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

