Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $43.19 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Parsons Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.