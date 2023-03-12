PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

