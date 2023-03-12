Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Quaker Chemical worth $316,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is -195.51%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

