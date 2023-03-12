Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 368,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,628,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,307,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.