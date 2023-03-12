Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

