Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.67 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

